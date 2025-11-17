Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Cowboys honor Marshawn Kneeland with tribute ahead of MNF match-up

Published  November 17, 2025 7:10pm CST
Dallas Cowboys
FOX 4
Cowboys Honor Life of Marshawn Kneeland ahead of MNF

The Dallas Cowboys are in Las Vegas still grieving the loss of a teammate. The team will face the Raiders in their first game since the death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

The Brief

    • The Dallas Cowboys will honor defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, 24, who died by suicide earlier this month, during their Monday Night Football game against the Raiders.
    • Tributes include a moment of silence, a No. 94 helmet decal for the rest of the season, and Kneeland’s jersey hanging on the sideline.
    • The organization has established a fund for Kneeland's pregnant girlfriend and their unborn child as the team focuses on channeling grief into performance.

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys will take the field Monday night still mourning the loss of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who died earlier this month at age 24, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No. 94 decal and t-shirt honors Marshawn Kneeland

What we know:

As they prepare to face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, the Cowboys will honor their late teammate with several tributes ranging from uniform details to a pregame ceremony, in what Dallas Cowboys’ head coach Brian Schottenheimer called an effort to "move forward without moving on."

Players will wear T-shirts bearing Kneeland’s name and image during warm-ups, and a No. 94 decal, Kneeland’s jersey number, will be displayed on their helmets for the remainder of the season. 

A moment of silence is planned before kickoff, and Kneeland’s jersey will hang in the visiting locker room and rest on the Cowboys’ sideline bench throughout the game.

Channeling grief into performance

Local perspective:

Quarterback Dak Prescott was seen praying during pregame warmups in the shirt honoring Kneeland. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said the team knows the game "won’t make things better," but that every player intends to compete in a way that reflects Kneeland’s energy and spirit.

Kneeland’s death came during the Cowboys’ bye week. In the days that followed, the team held a meeting to grieve together before reconvening in person at The Star in Frisco, where they met with grief specialists and began deciding how to memorialize their fallen teammate. 

Fund established for Kneeland’s unborn child

The organization has also established a fund to support Kneeland’s pregnant girlfriend, Catalina, and their unborn child.

On Tuesday night, the team held a private vigil before returning to practice on Wednesday.

Big picture view:

Just two weeks before his death, Kneeland recorded one of his most memorable moments as a Cowboy, recovering a blocked punt for his first NFL touchdown on Monday Night Football. Tonight, each highlight for Dallas will carry extra meaning as the team tries to channel its grief into performance.

Kneeland’s absence

What's next:

The Cowboys will be without Kneeland’s relentless presence on the defensive line, but they’ll look to recently returned playmakers Quinnen Williams and Overshown to help anchor the defense in his absence. 

The emotionally charged match-up also carries playoff implications for Dallas, whose postseason hopes remain slim but alive.

For the Cowboys, though, the night’s focus goes beyond football. It’s about honoring a teammate, and a life gone far too soon.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by FOX 4's Jeff Kolb.

