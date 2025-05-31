Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos announce birth of 2nd child

article

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went to social media on Saturday morning to announce the birth of his and fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos' second child.

Prescott announced the news on Instagram. According to Prescott, the couple welcomed their second child on May 22.

What they're saying:

"Thank You God! Welcome, Aurora Rayne! May 22, 2025. God is Great. I love you @sarahjane and the Family we're created," Prescott said in the post.

The couple named the baby Aurora Rayne. The couple said when the pregnancy was announced the baby's middle name would be Rayne as a tribute to Prescott's first name.

"I love you and our sweet girls more than anything!," Ramos commented on the post.

Ramos also posted a photo announcing Aurora Rayne's birth.

"Our sweet Aurora Rayne Prescott arrived on her due date 9 days ago, 5.22.25," Ramos said. "We've been soaking it all in so. So beyond grateful and I'm in love with our family of 4."

The backstory:

Ramos announced they were expecting their second child in a December interview with Sports Illustrated. The couple shared that they had always planned to have their children close in age.

Their first daughter, Margaret Jane "MJ" Rose Prescott, was born on Feb. 22, 2024.