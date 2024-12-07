Dallas Cowboys cheerleader will be cheering for a Bengal on Monday night

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Zoe Dale will be cheering on at least one member of the opposing team on Monday night.

Dale's boyfriend, Cade York, was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals to the team's kicker earlier this week and is expected to make his debut for the team on Monday night.

"My girlfriend is actually a cheerleader for the Cowboys," York told reporters in the locker room on Thursday.

"She got baptized this Sunday. So it was awesome getting to do that, and all her teammates got to come watch and, literally, the next day I get a call that I’m going to work out for the Bengals, and they’re playing on Monday.

"I was like ‘Well, Zoe, I will see you at home no matter what.’ So yeah, it’s pretty cool."

According to her Instagram, Dale has been a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader since July 2023.

York, 23, said despite his girlfriend's connection to the Cowboys, "She’s gonna be cheering for me."

"She’s already told me second quarter and fourth quarter is when she’s on the visitor side. I’ll have to sneak her a couple of smiles," York added.

The Cowboys and Bengals will play on Monday night in Arlington.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.