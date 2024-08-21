Dallas Cowboys camp fire: Firefighters called to residential unit Tuesday

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Firefighters were called to Dallas Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California on Wednesday for a fire.

Smoke could be seen from one of the residential units at the Residence Inn Complex in Oxnard around 5 p.m. Pacific.

Firefighters appeared to contain the fire in short order.

Nobody was hurt, and the Cowboys went on with their evening practice without incident.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

Oxnard Fire says the unit was vacant and did not belong to any Cowboys staff or players.

The Cowboys convert the Residence Inn Complex to their training camp sit every summer.