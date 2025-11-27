Dallas Cowboys beat Mahomes' Chiefs 31–28 on Thanksgiving Day

article

Dak Prescott threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns, and the Dallas Cowboys held off a late Kansas City rally to beat the Chiefs 31–28 on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 27: Dak Prescott #4 and CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after their touchdown connection against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on November 27, 2025 in A Expand

Cowboys' balanced offensvie attack

Prescott completed 27 of 39 passes and connected with CeeDee Lamb seven times for 112 yards and a touchdown, helping the Cowboys win their fourth game at home this season.

Javonte Williams added 59 total yards and a rushing score, while George Pickens had 88 yards and a two-point conversion.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 27: Javonte Williams #33 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on November 27, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/G Expand

Mahomes' falls short

In his Jerry's World debut, Patrick Mahomes nearly matched Prescott, throwing for 318 yards and four touchdowns on 23-of-34 passing, but the Chiefs (6–6) couldn’t close the gap after falling behind by 10 in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes hit Rashee Rice twice for touchdowns and found Travis Kelce and Hollywood Brown for scores as well.

Kansas City opened fast with an interception on the opening drive. Mahomes added to the momentum by striking first blood on a 27-yard touchdown to Rice and adding a late first-quarter score to Kelce for a 14–7 lead.

Dallas answered with Lamb’s 15-yard touchdown and a pair of Brandon Aubrey field goals, taking a 20-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 27: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against Chamarri Conner #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on November 27, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Phot Expand

Dallas closes strong in 4th quarter

Mahomes put the Chiefs back on top early in the final quarter with an 80-yard drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown to Rice.

But Dallas responded immediately as Prescott engineered a 68-yard march, finishing with a 3-yard pass to Williams and a two-point conversion to Pickens to put the Cowboys up 28-21.

Aubrey’s 26-yard field goal with 5:16 left extended the lead to 10 despite Mahomes and the Chiefs pulling within three on a 24-yard touchdown strike with 3:27 remaining.

The Cowboys' offense drained the clock on the ensuing possession, preventing Mahomes from getting the ball back.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 27: George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys catches a pass against Jaylen Watson #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on November 27, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo Expand

What's next:

Dallas improved to 6–5–1, while Kansas City fell to 6–6 on the season.