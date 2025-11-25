Dallas Cowboys add 'Thanksgiving Pie' to concession menu
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys are giving fans a sneak peek of the Thanksgiving Day game menu for those who plan to spend the holiday at AT&T Stadium.
Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Menu
Fans this year will see new takes on some holiday classics, such as Thanksgiving Pie. It’s sort of like a chicken pot pie packed with turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, and gravy.
The popular Thanksgiving bowl, Thanksgiving sandwich, and Thanksgiving roll are also returning. The roll is like an egg roll, but with the holiday classics inside.
What they're saying:
AT&T Stadium Executive Chef and Culinary Director Marcelo Vasquez said the quick turnaround for the game is challenging.
"We start cleaning, shaping, everything again all over. So we’ve got a window of three days to put all the things together. We start Saturday to process. We stop and we continue Monday after the game," Vasquez said.
Cowboys vs Chiefs
Dallas is set to take on Kansas City starting at 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Hometown star Post Malone is set to give this year’s halftime performance. The show will kick off the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a news conference held on Monday at AT&T Stadium to unveil highlights of the 2025 Thanksgiving Day game menu.