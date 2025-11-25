Dallas Cowboys add 'Thanksgiving Pie' to concession menu

article

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys revealed their Thanksgiving Day game menu, featuring new takes on holiday classics like "Thanksgiving Pie." Returning fan favorites include the Thanksgiving bowl, sandwich, and a holiday-stuffed egg roll. The Cowboys will face the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday with Post Malone performing at halftime to launch the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.



The Dallas Cowboys are giving fans a sneak peek of the Thanksgiving Day game menu for those who plan to spend the holiday at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Menu

Fans this year will see new takes on some holiday classics, such as Thanksgiving Pie. It’s sort of like a chicken pot pie packed with turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, and gravy.

The popular Thanksgiving bowl, Thanksgiving sandwich, and Thanksgiving roll are also returning. The roll is like an egg roll, but with the holiday classics inside.

What they're saying:

AT&T Stadium Executive Chef and Culinary Director Marcelo Vasquez said the quick turnaround for the game is challenging.

"We start cleaning, shaping, everything again all over. So we’ve got a window of three days to put all the things together. We start Saturday to process. We stop and we continue Monday after the game," Vasquez said.

Cowboys vs Chiefs

Dallas is set to take on Kansas City starting at 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Hometown star Post Malone is set to give this year’s halftime performance. The show will kick off the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign.