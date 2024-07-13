Dallas County Young Democrats call for President Biden to end campaign

The Dallas County Young Democrats are the latest group to call for President Joe Biden to end his reelection bid.

The board of the Dallas County Young Democrats released a statement on Friday calling President Biden "the most impactful president for young Americans in our lifetimes," but said this term should be his last in the Oval Office.

"Given concerns about the president’s ability to have a second term as successful as his first, and the prevailing sentiment of American voters, particularly young voters, we urge President Biden to withdraw his candidacy for reelection," wrote the board in a statement.

Biden's campaign has tried to quell concerns about the president's age since a poor showing at the first presidential debate.

Several Democratic lawmakers have come forward calling for the president to end his campaign.

The Dallas County Young Democrats Board wants party leaders to make a path for Vice President Kamala Harris and a running mate of her choice to take the Democratic spot at the top of the ballot.

The Democratic National Convention will be held in Chicago from August 19-22.