Dallas County woman dies from West Nile virus

A woman from North Dallas died recently after contracting West Nile from mosquitoes.

Dallas County health officials said the female patient was recently diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease.

It’s more troublesome because it affects the nervous system. It occurs in less than one percent of people infected with West Nile.

She also had an underlying health condition, officials said.

The woman lived in the 75230 zip code, which is near the LBJ Freeway and Highway 75.

No other details about her were released because of privacy laws.

This is Dallas County's first West Nile death of the 2024 season.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss," said Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang. "This heartbreaking tragedy underscores the critical importance of safeguarding against mosquito bites, which can transmit several diseases including WNV. With mosquito activity remaining high in Dallas County, we urge residents to follow the Four Ds to protect themselves."

Those four Ds include using DEET repellents, dressing in long pants and long-sleeved shirts, draining standing water, and limiting time outdoors during dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active.

For updates on positive mosquito samples and human West Nile cases in Dallas County, visit https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/communicable-diseases/west-nile-watch/west-nile-watch-24.php.