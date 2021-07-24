Dallas County upgrades COVID-19 threat level for unvaccinated people

article

Dallas County has upgraded its COVID-19 threat level for those who are still unvaccinated.

The county's threat level has been moved to orange, or "extreme caution."

Officials said the orange level indicates moderate community risk for COVID-19 transmission, and they advise people to take extra precautions, such as wearing a face mask indoors and socially distancing.

"With the increases we've been seeing, certainly and the number of new cases, hospitalizations, and the spread of new Delta variant, it's very concerning to everyone in terms of this trajectory we're going into right now," Dallas County Health Director Dr. Philip Huang said.

The new COVID-19 threat level in Dallas County is a recommendation of precautions for unvaccinated people.

No new protocols or restrictions were added as a result of the upgraded threat level.