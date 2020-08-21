Dallas County to allow people without symptoms to be tested for COVID-19

Dallas County is once again relaxing the criteria for people who want to be tested for COVID-19.

Starting Saturday, Judge Clay Jenkins says testing will be available at county testing sites for any residents who are five years or older, with or without symptoms.

The county has seen significant drop off in demand at its drive thru and walk up sites.

Pediatric patients are being directed to the Ellis Davis Field House where the staff is specially trained for younger patients. Drive thru sites at Eastfield College and Mountain View College are suited for adults.

Anyone seeking a test must provide proof of residency in Dallas County. There are exceptions for first responders, essential business workers and government employees who can show proof of employment within the county.