Dallas County Sheriff's Office honors fallen deputies with memorial service

Dallas County leaders paid tribute Thursday to fallen heroes.

The annual deputy memorial honors Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Held at Founders Plaza, the ceremony included a rendition of the national anthem, a gun salute and a flag folding ceremony.

Each fallen deputy's name was called as fellow deputies saluted. 19 Dallas County Sheriff's deputies have died in the line of duty.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Marian Brown says it's important to never forget the risks officers face to keep us safe.

"I want the public to remember that there are sacrifices being made each and every day. As the Word says, 'no greater love than a man would lay down his life for a friend.' And so, there are people who are doing that."