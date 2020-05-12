Dallas County sees slight dip in daily number of COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

Dallas County reported the least amount of cases of COVID-19 in a week on Tuesday.

Officials said there were 236 cases and three deaths, a slight dip from daily numbers reported over the past seven days.

“Today’s number of positive cases is the lowest we have seen in over a week but still within the range we’ve experienced for the last nine days,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

The three deaths were: a Dallas woman in her 40s, an Irving man in his 50s and Dallas woman in her 60s.

Dallas County now has a total of 6,359 cases and 149 deaths since the pandemic began.

Tarrant County reported 65 new cases and three new deaths on Tuesday for a total of 3,810 cases and 109 deaths.

Denton County reported 22 new cases and no deaths on Tuesday for a total of 968 cases and 25 deaths.

Collin County reported 24 new cases and no deaths on Tuesday for a total of 963 cases and 29 deaths.

