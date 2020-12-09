Dallas County reports second highest number of COVID-19 deaths in single day

Dallas County reported 33 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday as case numbers and hospitalizations continue to rise to record levels.

The 33 deaths are the second-highest number reported in one day during the pandemic in the county.

“The deaths we report today are a direct correlation to the high number of cases reported several weeks ago,” said County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

“The decisions that we make today will determine how many cases are confirmed in 7 to 14 days, how many hospitalizations we have 3 weeks from now & how many deaths we report at this time next month.”

The deaths include: one in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s, six in their 50s, four in their 60s, eight in their 70s, six in their 80s, five in their 90s.

Officials said there are 101 active long-term facility outbreaks currently in the county, the highest during the pandemic.

The county also reported 1,090 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for a total of 138,233 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 1,275 deaths from COVID-19 in Dallas County.

