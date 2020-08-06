Dallas County reports its first human case of West Nile this year

article

Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported the county’s first human case of West Nile this year.

The person who tested positive lives in Highland Park.

“The confirmation of the first human case of the West Nile virus here in Dallas County this year is a reminder to the community of the need to take steps to avoid mosquito bites and to reduce mosquito populations,” said Dr. Philip Huang.

Health officials report mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile in Addison, Balch Springs, Carrollton, Cedar Hill, Coppell, Dallas, Desoto, Duncanville, Farmers Branch, Garland, Glenn Heights, Highland Park, Irving, Lancaster, Mesquite, Richardson, Rowlett, and University Park.

There is ground spraying in Balch Springs, Cockrell Hill, Coppell, Desoto, Duncanville, Glenn Heights, and Lancaster this week.