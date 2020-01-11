Dallas County reports its 6th flu-related death of the season

article

Another person in Dallas County has died from the flu.

The county health department said the patient was an 82-year-old Dallas resident.

No word on whether this person had other health issues.

This is the sixth flu-related death in reported in Dallas County this flu season.

Health officials said there are things you can do to avoid the flu or reduce the symptoms.

“We really encourage people who haven't gotten the flu shot to get it,” said Dr. Phil Huang, director of Dallas County Health & Human Services. “Getting the flu shot is one of the best preventative methods, but also washing your hands, don't rub your eyes of mouth. If you're sick, stay home.”

Dallas County is also providing flu shots for free.

There will be a clinic open at St. Augustine Criso Rey Church in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.