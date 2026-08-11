Dallas County reports first human case of West Nile virus

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The Brief Dallas County has confirmed its first human West Nile virus case of the season in a resident in their early 50s. The patient was diagnosed with the severe, neuroinvasive form of the virus, which can be life-threatening. Details regarding the patient's identity have not been released to protect their privacy.



Dallas County is reporting its first human case of the West Nile virus for the season.

First Human WNV Case

What we know:

Dallas County Health and Human Services said the patient is a Dallas resident in their early 50s who was diagnosed with the neuroinvasive form of the disease, which is the more severe.

What we don't know:

No details about the patient’s identity were released to protect their privacy.

By the numbers:

There have been 167 positive mosquito samples in Dallas County so far this season.

In 2025, the county reported 10 human cases of West Nile with one death.

What they're saying:

"Our first human case is an important reminder that West Nile virus is still active here in Dallas County," said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS. "Take a few minutes to protect yourself from mosquito bites, especially when spending time outdoors."

West Nile Virus

Big picture view:

The neuroinvasive form of West Nile Virus typically has symptoms that include fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, or paralysis. It can be life-threatening.

West Nile fever, which is considered less severe, has symptoms including headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea, and fatigue. Most people who are diagnosed with West Nile fever recover after several weeks.

Health officials encourage people to take precautions to prevent infection:

Use insect repellent

Wear loose-fitting long sleeves and pants outdoors

Limit time outdoors around dawn and dusk

Dump standing water on your property