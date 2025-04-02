Dallas County invites public to test new voting systems, e-pollbooks

Dallas County is inviting residents to test its new voting system and electronic poll book check-in devices ahead of the upcoming election.

What we know:

The Dallas County Elections Department is holding a public verification test to ensure the accuracy of its new voting system.

During the event, residents can verify that votes are being recorded correctly. The test ballots will feature the same races as the May 3 Joint and Special Election ballot, but they are for testing purposes only and will not count toward the election.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to test the county’s new KNOWiNK e-pollbook devices, a tablet-based check-in system designed to shorten polling lines and securely verify voter information.

Participants will be encouraged to provide feedback on what works well and what may need improvement in the new process.

The backstory:

The county adopted the new e-pollbooks following issues in the November 2024 election, when a malfunction with the previous check-in system led to more than 4,000 voters receiving incorrect ballots. Officials say the updated system will improve accuracy and efficiency.

What you can do:

The public test is scheduled for Wednesday, April 2, at 9 a.m. at the Dallas County Elections Department.