Dallas County offers hotel rooms for people under COVID-19 quarantine
DALLAS - A program is now being offered in Dallas County to some who are infected with COVID-19 and need a place to quarantine.
Hotel space is available for those who are sick and want to avoid the immuno-compromised or elderly in their home.
Patients will need to be referred by a doctor, nurse or social worker.
Those who are approved would stay at the hotel for no more than 21 days and be provided three meals a day.
Only those who live in Dallas County and outside of the city of Dallas can apply.