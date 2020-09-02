Dallas County offers hotel rooms for people under COVID-19 quarantine

A program is now being offered in Dallas County to some who are infected with COVID-19 and need a place to quarantine.

Hotel space is available for those who are sick and want to avoid the immuno-compromised or elderly in their home.

Patients will need to be referred by a doctor, nurse or social worker.

Those who are approved would stay at the hotel for no more than 21 days and be provided three meals a day.

Only those who live in Dallas County and outside of the city of Dallas can apply.