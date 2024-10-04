Dallas County makes one last push for voter registration before Monday's deadline

Monday is the last day for people to register to vote in Texas, and the Dallas County Elections Department is making one last push to encourage others to be ready for the 2024 presidential election.

People are showing up at the Dallas County Elections Operations Center with a purpose: get registered to vote.

For some, it’s a personal milestone.

"It's actually my first time," said future voter Demetrious Allen. "I'm 20 years old, and it feels great to register for the very first time. It was exciting, and I finally got my chance to register to vote for the very first time."

For others, it’s their first time to vote in the Lone Star State.

"We are originally from Minnesota," said Tanya Patton. "Now, we live in the great state of Texas, so just doing our civic duty."

Esmeralda Garcia is the Dallas County Elections voter registration outreach coordinator, creating new lanes for people to register.

A drive-thru voter registration event is happening at 1520 Round Table Drive in Dallas.

"Saturday, we'll be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then on Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.," Garcia explained. "That way, we can give the people who wait until the last minute to register an opportunity to come and register or update their information."

"The process has been very straightforward," said future voter Jason Reyna. "And just today, I was here to change my residency."

"We have English, Spanish and also Vietnamese," Garcia explained.

People who go to the facility can even get a tutorial on how to use the voting machines to make sure their vote counts.

Monday is the last day to register to vote. The registration card will come in the mail in time for early voting.