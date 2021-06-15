Dallas County lowers COVID-19 risk level to yellow

article

Dallas County lowered its color-coded system risk level for unvaccinated people.

The yellow risk level asks but does not require people to proceed carefully.

The guidance says it’s safer for people who have not gotten the vaccine to go to places like restaurants. But it still strongly urges them to keep wearing masks and practice social distancing.

The number of new COVID-19 cases locally is holding steady.

There were 340 new cases and four deaths reported Monday in Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties. That includes two days of data from Dallas and Denton counties since they don't report data on Sundays.

The seven-day rolling average fell slightly Monday after rising for the previous three days.

Local hospitals reported the same number of confirmed COVID-19 patients Monday as the day before. There were just 315 patients in the 19-county North Texas hospital region.

The percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients remains very low at just over 2%.