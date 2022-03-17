Dallas County lowers COVID-19 risk level again to yellow

article

With the number of new COVID-19 cases continuing to fall, Dallas County lowered its COVID-19 risk level.

The color-coded system is now at yellow, which indicates a low community risk of transmission. Residents are still urged to "proceed carefully."

There were only 844 new cases and 32 deaths reported Wednesday in all of Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties.

The seven-day average dropped below 1,000 after climbing for the previous three days. That number is far below the 2,400 cases a day the area was averaging a month ago.

Dallas County said masking, physical distancing and hand washing are advised particularly for people who are not vaccinated or who are immunocompromised.

The lowest risk level is green or the "new normal until you’re vaccinated."

At least 63% of the eligible population in Dallas County is fully vaccinated.

