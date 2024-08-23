Dallas County Juvenile Department holding job fair on Saturday

The Brief The Dallas County Juvenile Department is holding a job fair on Saturday. About 1 in 5 positions in the department are unfilled. Salaries start at $21 per hour.



If you meet some basic qualifications, you can leave the Dallas County Juvenile Department job fair on Saturday with an employment offer letter in hand.

The beleaguered department is trying to improve under interim director Mike Griffiths, who guided the department out of troubled waters in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Last month, the previous director, Darryl Beatty, was asked for his resignation. Last week, the deputy director over detention, an area that has been the focus of state investigations amid allegations of neglect, abuse and even violations of state law, also resigned.

"We're excited about the changes that have already been done and are looking forward to the immediate future to get even more things," said Griffiths.

Improvements require increased personnel. Right now, about 20 percent of positions in the department are unfilled.

"We have over 100 openings, and we're really looking to the public to respond," Griffiths said.

The department's job fair is looking for juvenile detention officers and managers, plus recreation coordinators. Salaries start at $21 per hour and can be higher depending on experience. The jobs also come with benefits and other incentives.

"Individuals who come in with the right qualifications can leave with a qualified employment letter, so again, that's something we're trying to do to get as many people hired as soon as possible," said Griffiths.

The department is making sure applicants know what they are getting into.

"We are going to be able to show them, when they come into our jury room on the first floor, videos of what environment they'll be working in. I think that's important. It is structured, we have open campuses, we have closed campuses, so I think an applicant needs to know that depending on what job you're selected for, you could be in a residential setting, but it could be at our youth village on a very beautiful open campus, or it could be here in our detention center in a closed setting," Griffiths said.

If you're just looking for a paycheck, Griffiths says there is no need for you to apply.

"We're looking for individuals that understand that the interactions you have with these young people when you're working with them literally helps change their lives," he said.

Dallas County Juvenile Department Job Fair

Where: Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center on Lone Star Drive in Dallas.

When: Saturday, August 24, 9 a.m. to Noon

What to bring: Official college transcript, driver's license

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age.