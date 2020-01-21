Dallas County health officials monitoring coronavirus outbreak

Dallas County Health and Human Services says it is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The CDC says the first confirmed case in the U.S. showed up in Washington State after the patient returned from a trip to China.

Now, five airports across the country are screening travelers from china for the pneumonia-like virus that has killed several people and sickened hundreds more.

DFW Airport is not among the airports, but travelers from China arriving at DFW say they are aware of the risks.

READ MORE: Washington man is 1st in US to catch new virus from China

DFW Airport officials say they stand ready if the CDC adds North Texas to any health screening lists.

Dr. Phil Hunang is the director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.

“There has been a lot of communications with the state and federal partners just monitoring how the situation progresses,” Hunang said.

There is no current health alert from the CDC for Dallas airports or North Texas. But the World Health Organization is considering whether to issue an international public health emergency.

At DFW Airport, Tuesday flights were arriving from Hong Kong and Shanghai.

One man, who only wanted to go by Jeremy, landed at DFW from Shanghai. That’s where he lives. He says he's not worried about the coronavirus.

“No, I’m not concerned,” he said.

The pneumonia-like virus has killed six people and sickened hundreds throughout mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

Right now, the CDC has issued screenings for passengers at airports in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and JFK.

Dr. Hunang is giving the virus his attention, but he says there is nothing to panic about. And just like with the flu, people need to wash their hands frequently.

“We are not one of the top priority airports, but I think we will be the next level if things progress,” he said.

DFW Airport officials say they have not been ordered to do health screenings. They are in constant communication with the CDC and the Tarrant County Health Department.