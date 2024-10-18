Dallas County GOP chair lists complaints about voting machine test

The Brief Dallas County ran a third test of its voting machines on Thursday to show concerned lawmakers that problems discovered during an earlier test had been corrected. No one from either party who witnessed Thursday's test mentioned lingering issues. Dallas County GOP Chair Allen West, who did not witness the test, published a list of concerns regarding the test on Friday.



After a third round of testing on Dallas County voting machines, the chair of the Dallas County Republican Party said he’s still not satisfied.

Allen West published a list of complaints on Friday about Thursday’s test.

None of his concerns were addressed by the two Republican state senators who actually participated in the test.

They left without talking to the media.

The two Democrat state senators who also participated said the test was successful, and so did the elections administrator.

Representatives from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office and the Texas Attorney General’s Office were also there and did not indicate there were any issues.

A previous test on Oct. 8 found the elections equipment accurately counted the test ballots, according to the Secretary of State.

West’s concerns date back to the first round of testing in September, when test ballots with incorrect information created a mismatch in the results.

According to the Secretary of State, Dallas County corrected that issue the next day.