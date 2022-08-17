Dallas County expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility

Dallas County expanded its requirements to get the monkeypox vaccine on Wednesday.

Now, men who have sex with men who met their partners through a website, app or at a social event in the past 14 days can get the shot, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Previously, only people who had skin-to-skin contact with someone who has tested positive for monkeypox and men who had sex with men anonymously or with multiple partners were eligible for vaccination.

Over the last 5 days, Dallas County Health and Human Services received 5,000 new vials of the monkeypox vaccine.

RELATED: Monkeypox virus: Symptoms, vaccines and testing

Dallas County has confirmed 348 cases of monkeypox this year.

More than 1,000 cases have been confirmed in Texas, according to the CDC. Only New York and California have more.

If you believe you have monkeypox, Dallas County HHS says you should remain isolated until you receive your test results. If you test positive, they say to stay isolated until skin lesions have completely healed, and you have been cleared by your medical provider.