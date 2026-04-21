Dallas County election issues include a GOP voting dispute and purged Democratic voters

The Brief Despite GOP pressure to return to precinct-based voting for the May runoff, the Dallas County Elections Administrator says it is too late to change from countywide voting. Meanwhile, at least two Dallas County Democrats were wrongly purged from voter rolls after being declared dead, sparking local concerns regarding potential voter suppression. Dallas County has temporarily halted further purges while officials investigate why the state is incorrectly flagging living residents as deceased.



Dallas County is dealing with two issues related to voting and the upcoming elections.

There’s confusion again over how Republicans will vote in late May to settle the primary contests.

And more Democrats who are alive and well claim they were purged from voter rolls after being declared dead by the state.

Dallas County GOP pushes for precinct voting

There was confusion across the board during the March 2026 primary election after Dallas County Republicans said they didn’t want to participate in the usual joint election with countywide voting.

Instead, voters were required to cast their ballot in their assigned precinct. Some voting locations were open to both Republicans and Democrats, while others were open for just one party or the other.

Labeling mistakes on the county and the Secretary of State’s website added to the confusion.

Before resigning, Dallas County Republican Party Chair Allen West announced the GOP would switch back to countywide voting for the May 2026 runoff election.

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Now that West is out of the picture, some members of the party are pushing for a return to precinct-based voting.

But Dallas County Elections Administrator Paul Adams told commissioners on Tuesday that it’s too late to make changes.

"There’s a lot of preparation. We’re only 35 days out from an election. Typically, preparations for an election take much longer than 35 days. We are well into preparation for this election on top of this joint election that is going to happen on May 2," Adams said.

That joint election is for local races and issues. Dallas ISD will ask for the largest school bond package in Texas history, and the fate of Dallas Area Rapid Transit will go before voters in three member cities.

Dallas County Dems removed from voter rolls

FOX 4 has learned that a second Dallas County Democrat was purged from the voter roll after being declared dead.

On Monday, community activist Domingo Garcia said his voter registration was canceled because records showed him deceased.

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County elections personnel gave commissioners another example of a voter who was purged despite being alive and well. The county added him back on the voting rolls only to have him removed again by the Secretary of State’s Office.

Commissioner Andrew Sommerman raised concerns about the possible targeted purging of some voters.

"Nothing gives me greater concern than this issue about the purging of rolls, the elimination of voters from the rolls. It seems to be targeted. It seems to be real. It seems to be the method by which voter suppression can occur," he said.

Adams said he has stopped Dallas County names from being purged until there can be an investigation to find out how and why living residents are being declared dead.