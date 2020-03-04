Dallas County deputies accused of stealing from tornado-damaged Home Depot indicted

article

A grand jury has indicted two Dallas County sheriff’s deputies who are accused of stealing from a tornado damaged Home Depot where they were supposed to be working off-duty security.

Rebecca Evans and Joseph Bobadilla both face charges of theft of property over $2,500, but less than $30,000.

RELATED: Two Dallas County deputies arrested for stealing from tornado-damaged Home Depot

Arrest documents allege that Evans took dozens of items from the store, then she gave them to Bobadilla, who would return the items at different locations for store credit.

Documents show that more than 70 items were stolen.