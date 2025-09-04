Dallas County DA blames "inefficient" software for jail overcrowding

The Brief The Dallas County Jail is at a crisis capacity, housing over 7,000 inmates. Dallas County officials attribute the overcrowding to an inefficient software system that prevents the timely release of inmates. Officials are exploring a pilot program to create faster judgments, but acknowledge this is only a temporary fix to the larger software issues.



The Dallas County Jail hit a crisis capacity level this week and officials are working to figure out how to make room for more than 7,000 inmates.

But county officials say the crowding problem lies with the county's inefficient software implementation.

County commissioner gets 70 cells back

Local perspective:

As Dallas County hit the unfortunate milestone of more than 7,000 inmates this week. Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price says the county was able to bring 70 cells back online.

"We're in trouble. We are doing everything we can, Sheriff and I did a walk through yesterday. We have challenges," said Price.

"We went into cells that had been mothballed for the last 10 years."

Other cells with mold are getting cleaned up according to Price.

"Contacted facilities and facilities immediately moved," he said.

Implementation software

What they're saying:

Dallas County district attorney John Creuzot says people are staying in the Dallas County jail longer than needed because the county's software implementation is likely the most inefficient in the state.

He says the problem dates back to when the system was rolled out two years ago, as judgments and sentences for a person don't automatically transfer to the jail.

"It was poorly integrated into the current system. In fact, I think the old system was turned off, and this one was turned on," said Creuzot.

"...So, in 2025, we're hand-carrying documents from one office to another in the same building. And that's just unacceptable."

Dig deeper:

Cruezot also added that the glitch causes cases to sit in limbo. Stating the system is cumbersome and inaccurate.

"The person has been charged, they may or may not have a lawyer, but they're not on the docket, which means I can't dispose of the case. There's nothing I can do. And so, all of those cases get hung up,’ he said.

"But all this slow evolution of a judgment to get there and get the person out of the jail is way too long. These things should be happening quickly."

He says it is keeping people in jail sometimes months past their release date.

"And they're coming back and getting financial rewards from the county for keeping them in there too long, so that's not doing the taxpayers any good."

Creuzot agreed that more efficiency could lead to a solution to the jail overcrowding.

"Absolutely, yeah," he said.

"And my understanding is that we may be the least efficient county in the state."

What's next:

Creuzot says he and his staff discussed a pilot program to create judgements and sentences for judges to sign at the hearing, to avoid some of the software delays.

But he says that is just a Band-Aid to a much larger problem.