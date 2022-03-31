Dallas County closing 5 COVID-19 testing sites

Several COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in Dallas County are shutting down.

This comes just days after the FDA approved a second booster shot.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine second booster: Who needs one and when?

Thursday is the final day to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 at five locations in Dallas County.

That includes the sites at Fair Park and the Crawford Aquatic Center.

Dallas College's Mountain View, North Lake, and Richland campuses are also ending testing after Thursday.

RELATED: Biden seeks more COVID-19 funds from Congress, receives 2nd booster

Wednesday, President Joe Biden received his second booster shot.

It’s now recommended for those 50 and up, or those with compromised immune systems.

He used the photo op to push for more COVID-related funding.

Biden said, without it, the country will not be prepared for another wave of the virus.

Republicans said there has already been too much spending.

The White House has rolled out a new website: covid.gov.

Advertisement

It aims to be a "one-stop shop" with information on the pandemic about vaccines, testing, treatment, and masking information.