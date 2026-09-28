Dallas City Hall, libraries, and park facilities closed today for mandatory budget furlough

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The Brief Dallas Public Library branches and non-essential city facilities are closed today for the final day of mandatory unpaid furloughs. The city implemented the three unpaid furlough days for employees to help close an estimated $16 million budget shortfall. Essential operations like emergency services, aviation, and sanitation are exempt and will continue normal operations.



All Dallas Public Library branches and non-essential city facilities are closed today as the City of Dallas implements the final day of mandatory unpaid furloughs to address a $16 million budget shortfall.

Unpaid furlough day in Dallas

What we know:

City employees are required to take three unpaid furlough days this fiscal year, with today marking the third and final closure. In addition to the library system, City Hall and the Park and Recreation Department are closed for the day.

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Essential city operations remain unaffected by the budget cuts. Emergency services, aviation, and sanitation departments are exempt from the furlough days and continue to operate on their normal schedules.

What's next:

City officials noted that the temporary closures are part of broader measures to balance the budget. Normal operating hours for all affected city facilities are expected to resume on Tuesday.