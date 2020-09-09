Dallas City Council considers cutting police overtime budget

The Dallas City Council will meet Wednesday to debate whether to cut millions of dollars in overtime from the Dallas Police Department’s budget.

Last week, the council gave preliminary approval to cut $7 million. That’s about a third of the proposed overtime budget.

The city council member behind the proposal said it would push the department to transfer more jobs to civilian roles and put more current officers on patrol.

The savings would go toward hiring those civilian police employees, affordable housing and other city programs.

Police Chief Renee Hall pointed out the department surpassed the $26 million budgeted this year due to the pandemic, social justice protests and the October tornado.

The Dallas Police Association president said cutting overtime would hurt public safety.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is pushing to instead cut the pay of the highest-paid city employees. He could not attend the meeting last week because of a family matter.

Johnson believes cutting the police budget is the wrong thing to do. And on Twitter, Gov. Greg Abbott showed his support by calling Johnson’s plan the right approach.

A final vote is scheduled for Sept. 23.