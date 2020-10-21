Dallas church community still recovering from last year’s tornado

article

Members of a Dallas church still hope to rebuild one year after a tornado destroyed their sanctuary.

All that is left are the arches where Primeria Iglesia Bautista once stood near Marsh and Walnut Hill lanes in northwest Dallas.

They will be part of a memorial that will stand on that spot when the church rebuilds.

“Really a reflection of what happened a year ago and a time to come and prayer and thank God that he’s taken us and he’s kept us safe to this point,” said Hector Rodriguez, the church treasurer.

Church leaders said they’re thankful for the support from their neighbors but the impact of the pandemic on the largely Spanish-speaking congregation has affected plans to rebuild.