Many North Texans out for last-minute shopping ahead of Christmas

While Santa gears up for his biggest day of the year, many North Texans were out doing some last-minute shopping of their own.

The Galleria Dallas had plenty of people looking for their last-minute presents.

With Christmas just two days away, and it being the Saturday before Christmas, time is ticking to get everything you need.

FOX 4 caught up with some shoppers who braved the crowds and lines.

Destinee Northington went Christmas shopping with her family at an Academy Sports and Outdoors in Dallas.

It’s an especially exciting time for her 6-year-old son.

It’s the Saturday before Christmas, also known as Super Saturday, and it’s expected to the second busiest shopping day of the year.

"We found online shopping to be a little bit more accommodating, but yeah, it’s been really stressful. Doing a little bit of last-minute shopping," Northington said.

Christian Ramirez was getting last-minute gifts with his mother.

"I’m kind of getting last-minute Christmas gifts, so I’m kind of just sticking to my strategy," he said.

The National Retail Federation estimates Super Saturday will see nearly 142 million people out shopping nationwide.

The number is up significantly from the last time Super Saturday fell on December 23, which was in 2017, when 126 million shoppers were out and about.

Holly Quartaro, with the Galleria Dallas, said the number of people shopping at stores there has gone up throughout the month.

"We’ve had great traffic in December, actually every Saturday has had more traffic than the last, and so we expect [Saturday] and [Sunday] to be really big shopping days," Quartaro said.

The shopping rush comes as new data showed consumer prices fell slightly month-to-month, something that hasn’t happened since the pandemic, and a key inflation measure shows continued signs of cooling.

Even so, holiday sales are expected to reach record heights.

A little economic cheer to go along with some holiday cheer.

"We just love the spirit also in the mall around holidays. There’s so much vibrancy here. It’s just so much energy and it’s very uplifting," shopper Boski Sharma said.

A lot of stores will be open for last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve.

The Galleria Dallas is open at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.