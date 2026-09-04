Dallas child kidnapping suspect has detention hearing pushed back

The Brief 63-year-old David Michael Klepak has been federally charged with kidnapping, drugging, and reportedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old. Authorities say David Michael Klepak offered the lost teenager a ride on July 30 before holding her captive at his residence until Aug. 2. Klepak appeared in federal court on Friday, and a judge pushed back his detention hearing until later in September.



The suspect federally charged in a Dallas teen kidnapping case had his detention hearing pushed back on Friday.

63-year-old David Michael Klepak faces up to life in prison after being charged in federal court with kidnapping, drugging, and repeatedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Accused kidnapper in court

David Michael Klepak, 63 (Aug. 28 mugshot)

What's New:

David Michael Klepak, 63, appeared in court on Friday in Dallas.

Klepak was charged with kidnapping a minor in a federal criminal complaint filed Aug. 27. He was arrested for the charge on August 28.

No cameras were allowed in court, but FOX 4's Alex Boyer reports that Klepak seemed upbeat while talking to his attorney.

Klepak's attorney asked for, and was granted, a continuance, pushing back Klepak's detention hearing.

Dallas teen kidnapping

David Klepak, 63 (Aug. 2 mugshot)

The backstory:

According to the complaint, Klepak approached the teenager around July 30 while she was lost in her neighborhood and offered to drive her home. Instead of taking her home, Klepak brought the girl to his Dallas residence, where he held her captive until Aug. 2.

During her captivity, Klepak allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted the teenager, yelled at her when she refused to take narcotics with him, and made multiple threats to kill her.

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The victim escaped the home on Aug. 2 and was found by a family member, who immediately brought her to a Dallas police precinct to report the assault. Dallas police officers arrested Klepak later that day.

Investigators tied Klepak to the crime after the victim provided detailed descriptions of his luxury vehicles and distinct jewelry, according to the affidavit.

In cell phone video of Klepak's Aug. 2 arrest, he can be heard asking investigators, "What did I do wrong?"

What they're saying:

Richard Roper, the former U.S. Attorney for the North District of Texas, says defendants have the right, under federal law, to delay a detention hearing to bring in witnesses or make other legal arguments.

Roper says most federally-charged kidnapping suspects don't get out on bond.

"I would say, by and large, in most kidnapping cases, defendants in federal court are not released on bail."

Richard Roper

"The conduct described in this complaint is brutal and predatory," U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said in a statement. "As alleged, the defendant, a 63-year-old man, kidnapped, drugged and raped the victim, a teenage girl. The defendant will have his day in court but let this be a warning to would-be predators on the streets: we will find you and lock you up for as long as possible under the law."

What's next:

Klepak's detention hearing will now take place on Sept. 25 at 10 a.m., where a judge will determine whether Klepak should be released on bond until his trial.

If convicted on the federal kidnapping charge, Klepak faces up to life imprisonment.