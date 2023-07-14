Dallas CASA Parade of Playhouses now at NorthPark Center

A display of fun playhouses at NorthPark Center in Dallas spotlights some very serious issues for children.

For the 28th straight year Dallas CASA's Parade of Playhouse will be on display through July 30th.

"Dallas CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates and our volunteers advocate for children who are in foster care," said Kathleen LaValle, the president and CEO of Dallas CASA. "They are a voice for a child during such a vulnerable and uncertain time."

The creative homes include a Hobbit House, a Yellow Submarine and even a Starbase.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The 17-day event helps raise money for Dallas CASA's volunteers, who help ensure child victims of abuse or neglect have a safe and permanent home.

"While we don't share with you the pictures of the children that we serve, these playhouses we hope will communicate the needs of those children and what we want for all children: to restore their childhood," said LaValle.

It is all free to enjoy, and you can buy raffle tickets at the mall or online to benefit Dallas CASA and perhaps win one of the playhouses to take home.

To learn more click here.