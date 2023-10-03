Expand / Collapse search

Police: Suspect continued shooting at victims after they crashed

East Oak Cliff
DALLAS - Dallas police are trying to find the person who shot two people, killing one of them, in East Oak Cliff.

The shooting happened late Sunday outside a home on Britton Avenue, in a neighborhood near Kiest Boulevard and Lancaster Road.

Investigators believe the suspect shot at a man and a woman, hitting the man.

The two victims got into a vehicle and tried to drive away but ended up crashing into a parked car down the street.

The suspect followed them and shot the woman while she was still inside the wrecked car.

The woman, identified as 29-year-old Martha Perez Enriquez, died from her injuries. The man was hospitalized in critical condition.

The suspect took off and remains at large.

Police have not released a description of the person they’re looking for or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. 

There is a reward available for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.