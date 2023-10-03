Police: Suspect continued shooting at victims after they crashed

Dallas police are trying to find the person who shot two people, killing one of them, in East Oak Cliff.

The shooting happened late Sunday outside a home on Britton Avenue, in a neighborhood near Kiest Boulevard and Lancaster Road.

Investigators believe the suspect shot at a man and a woman, hitting the man.

The two victims got into a vehicle and tried to drive away but ended up crashing into a parked car down the street.

The suspect followed them and shot the woman while she was still inside the wrecked car.

The woman, identified as 29-year-old Martha Perez Enriquez, died from her injuries. The man was hospitalized in critical condition.

The suspect took off and remains at large.

Police have not released a description of the person they’re looking for or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

There is a reward available for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.