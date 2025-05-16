Dallas native, pro basketball player could face death penalty after drug arrest in Indonesia

article

The Brief Dallas native Jarred Shaw was arrested in Indonesia after police found cannabis-infused candy in his apartment. Officials say the package contained more than 86 grams of illegal cannabis. Shaw faces a possible life sentence or death penalty under Indonesia's strict drug laws.



A Dallas native and professional basketball player has been arrested in Indonesia after police allegedly found more than 130 pieces of cannabis-infused candy in his apartment.

What we know:

Jarred Shaw, 34, was taken into custody on May 7 after police raided his apartment in Tangerang Regency, Indonesia, according to the Associated Press.

Soekarno-Hatta Airport Police Chief Ronald Sipayung told the AP the raid followed a tip from airport customs officials, who flagged a suspicious package Shaw received from Thailand.

Authorities said the package contained candies laced with a total of 869 grams (30.6 ounces) of illegal cannabis.

During questioning, Shaw allegedly told police he intended to share the cannabis candy with his basketball teammates, according to Sipayung.

Dig deeper:

Cannabis was decriminalized in Thailand in November 2024, but Indonesia has some of the world’s strictest drug laws. Under the country’s regulations, Shaw could face a life sentence or the death penalty if convicted.

Roughly 530 people are currently on death row in Indonesia, most for drug-related offenses, including 96 foreign nationals, according to data from the Ministry of Immigration and Corrections.

Several convicted drug smugglers have been executed by firing squad in the past, according to a FOX News report.

Featured article

What's next:

A manager with the Tangerang Hawks told the AP that the team regrets Shaw’s actions and has terminated his contract for breaching its terms.

The Indonesian Basketball League has issued a lifetime ban against Shaw, according to league chair Budisatrio Djiwandono.

What they're saying:

"We don’t tolerate players, administrators or anyone in the field involved in drugs," Djiwandono added. "There is no room for drug users in the basketball world."

The backstory:

Shaw is a Dallas native who graduated from Carter High School. He played college basketball at Oklahoma State and Utah State.

He has competed in the Indonesian Basketball League since 2022 and signed with the Tangerang Hawks in 2024.