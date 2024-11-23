Dallas police arrest 2nd suspect in April Oak Cliff shooting

article

The Brief Dallas Police arrested 25-year-old Denute Bell on Saturday. Bell is charged with murder in connection with the shooting of 30-year-old Shaketta Johnson. Bell is the second suspect arrested. Police charged 18-year-old Keylan Bowens with murder in April.



Dallas police on Saturday arrested a second suspect in an April murder in east Oak Cliff.

Denute Bell, 25, was charged with murder in connection with the death of 30-year-old Shaketta Johnson.

Bell is the second arrested in the shooting. Police arrested 18-year-old Keylan Bowens on April 19.

On April 13, 2024, Dallas Police responded to the 4400 block of South Marsalis Avenue for a shooting.

Officers found Johnson shot in the strip mall parking lot.

Investigators said Johnson was sitting in her vehicle when the two men shot multiple times into the vehicle and drove away.