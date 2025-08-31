Dallas-Area man, 2 Immigrants sentenced for auto theft ring

article

Two immigrants from Honduras were illegally present in the United States and one Dallas-area man has been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a theft and fraud scheme in the Eastern District of Texas.

Three men were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan.

38-year-old Gustavo Adolfo Torres-Sadres of Honduras received 78 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

38-year-old Julian Sanchez of Duncanville also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and received 21 months in federal prison.

28-year-old Paul Anthony Oliva Bejarano of Honduras pleaded guilty to conspiracy and received 18 months in federal prison.

According to information presented in court, the three men participated in a VIN (vehicle identification number) flipping scheme in which they conspired to steal vehicles and replace the VINs on the stolen vehicle with the VIN from a salvaged vehicle.

Members of the conspiracy then sold the stolen vehicles as purportedly rebuilt vehicles.

This case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety and prosecuted by Acting U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.