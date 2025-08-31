Expand / Collapse search

Dallas-Area man, 2 Immigrants sentenced for auto theft ring

Published  August 31, 2025 7:20pm CDT
FILE IMAGE - Cells inside the Suffolk County Correctional Jail Facility in Riverhead, New York on Jan. 16, 2019. (Photo by J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Three men have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a vehicle theft and fraud ring.
    • The men stole vehicles and replaced their vehicle identification numbers (VINs) with those from salvaged cars.
    • A Dallas-area man and two immigrants from Honduras were convicted and sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - Two immigrants from Honduras were illegally present in the United States and one Dallas-area man has been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a theft and fraud scheme in the Eastern District of Texas.

What we know:

Three men were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan.

  • 38-year-old Gustavo Adolfo Torres-Sadres of Honduras received 78 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
  • 38-year-old Julian Sanchez of Duncanville also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and received 21 months in federal prison.
  • 28-year-old Paul Anthony Oliva Bejarano of Honduras pleaded guilty to conspiracy and received 18 months in federal prison. 

Dig deeper:

According to information presented in court, the three men participated in a VIN (vehicle identification number) flipping scheme in which they conspired to steal vehicles and replace the VINs on the stolen vehicle with the VIN from a salvaged vehicle.

Members of the conspiracy then sold the stolen vehicles as purportedly rebuilt vehicles. 

Dig deeper:

This case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety and prosecuted by Acting U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Texas.

