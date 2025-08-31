Dallas-Area man, 2 Immigrants sentenced for auto theft ring
DUNCANVILLE, Texas - Two immigrants from Honduras were illegally present in the United States and one Dallas-area man has been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a theft and fraud scheme in the Eastern District of Texas.
What we know:
Three men were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan.
- 38-year-old Gustavo Adolfo Torres-Sadres of Honduras received 78 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
- 38-year-old Julian Sanchez of Duncanville also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and received 21 months in federal prison.
- 28-year-old Paul Anthony Oliva Bejarano of Honduras pleaded guilty to conspiracy and received 18 months in federal prison.
Dig deeper:
According to information presented in court, the three men participated in a VIN (vehicle identification number) flipping scheme in which they conspired to steal vehicles and replace the VINs on the stolen vehicle with the VIN from a salvaged vehicle.
Members of the conspiracy then sold the stolen vehicles as purportedly rebuilt vehicles.
Dig deeper:
This case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety and prosecuted by Acting U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Texas.