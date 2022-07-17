16-year-old girl killed, 17-year-old hospitalized in shooting at Dallas apartments

article

A 16-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old girl is recovering at a local hospital after a shooting at a Dallas apartment complex Saturday night.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m., when officers were called out about shots fired at the Parks at Cliff Creek Apartments on Marvin D. Love Service Road. Investigators later found that the shooting happened at the Mandalay Palms Apartments on Chesterfield Drive.

Dallas PD and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene.

First responders found two victims, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 16-year-old died from her injuries. The other teen is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3523 or email: timothy.johnston@dallascityhall.com.