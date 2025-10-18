Dallas apartment building badly damaged by 2-alarm fire

article

The Brief Dallas apartment residents have been displaced by a Saturday fire. The fire began on the third floor and spread to the roof. It was extinguished by dozens of firefighters after being declared two-alarm.



Residents of a Dallas apartment complex are displaced after a fire Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Dallas Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the apartments around 2:42 p.m. The incident happened in the 4500 block of Gaston Avenue.

When units arrived, they found fire coming from the third-floor balcony of a unit.

They say the fire spread rapidly, and eventually fire began to spread to the roof. A second-alarm response was requested, and more firefighters were brought in to assist.

The fire was extinguished by 3:56 p.m., DFR said, through the efforts of 45-50 firefighters.

The building took significant damage to the top floor. No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross will be assisting any displaced residents.

What we don't know:

The number of units affected is not known.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Details about the incident were limited at the time of reporting.