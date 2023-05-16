Dallas announces free, low-cost activities during second annual 'Summer of Safety'

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Police Chief Eddie Garcia and other city leaders announced several free and low-cost activities available to kids and teens in the city as a part of its second annual 'Summer of Safety.'

The campaign designed to keep students occupied and involved in positive activities over the summer break includes hundreds of opportunities for students.

"Summer of Safety is designed to promote the safety of our city’s most valuable assets — our kids — by involving them in positive activities while they are out of school," said Johnson.

The Dallas Parks & Recreation Department's Teen All Access Pass gives Dallas residents between the ages of 13 and 17 free admission to several museums, water parks, nature centers and more.

The Mayor's Youth Sports Ticket Program also offers free passes for professional, collegiate and amateur sporting events.

The Dallas Police Department also offers free programs, including self-defense classes, midnight basketball, boxing programs, disc golf, movie nights and kickball games.

The Dallas Public Library will host 300 free and low-cost programs at locations for kids and teens, including language, art and music lessons.

You can see a full list of the activities here.