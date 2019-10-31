Dallas Animal Shelter holding free Halloween adoption event, seeking foster families

Dallas Animal Services expects hundreds of dogs to arrive at the shelter following Halloween, so it's looking for people to adopt or foster those pets.

Until Sunday, DAS is offering free adoptions at their main location, 1818 N. Westmoreland Road, or the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, 16821 N. Coit Road.

Halloween is the second most common holiday for pets to get lost, behind the Fourth of July.

Pet owners should to keep animals in fences or on leashes, and check on them through the night.

Especially people who are walking through neighborhoods or opening their front doors.

Those interested in adopting can visit their website. Foster orientation will be Sunday, November 3 at 11 a.m., but one-on-one orientations are also available for those who can attend sooner.

DAS covers all medical care for foster animals and provides foster parents with other supplies as available.