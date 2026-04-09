Dallas weather: Storms, flooding threats return to North Texas this weekend

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The Brief A quiet weather pattern ends as strong to severe storms and flash flood threats return to North Texas this weekend, with unsettled weather expected to linger throughout next week. While Thursday remains mostly sunny with highs near 80, storm potential increases Saturday and is expected to peak Sunday night with widespread rain and the risk of damaging winds or hail. Tree pollen levels in the region are currently at a very high level, though the projected rainfall on Sunday is expected to provide relief by washing away allergens.



North Texas' quiet weather pattern is quickly coming to an end. Strong to severe storm chances and flooding threats return this weekend and are expected to linger through next week.

Thursday forecast

Expect partly sunny skies Thursday with a south breeze. Highs will be near 80, while lows will dip into the mid-50s and low 60s. Showers will develop around Central Texas but likely will not reach the Dallas-Fort Worth area until Friday.

Weekend forecast

Low storm chances return Friday. Storms could contain gusty winds and small hail, mostly south of U.S. Highway 84. While storms are possible early in the weekend, the potential for severe weather is not expected to peak until Sunday and Monday nights.

A storm system to the west will provide energy for storm production this weekend. Scattered storms Saturday will become more widespread Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Another round of storms is expected to develop Sunday afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, along with a low flash flood threat Sunday night.

7-day forecast

The active weather pattern continues into next week. Expect wet conditions with consistent thunderstorm chances throughout the workweek.

DFW allergy levels 'very high'

Tree pollen levels in North Texas are "very high," according to AccuWeather. Levels are expected to remain elevated until Sunday's rain provides relief.

Mold and grass pollen levels are moderate, while ragweed levels remain low.