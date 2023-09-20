Dallas Animal Services looking for owner of large tortoise

Missing a tortoise? Dallas Animal Services wants to talk to you.

DAS says that the animal was found as a stray this week.

The agency posted a photo of the "very healthy, very large" tortoise on their social media pages hoping that the owner would come forward.

They are asking people to share the photo to help find the animal's family.

If you have any information that could be helpful send an email to mary.martin@dallas.gov.