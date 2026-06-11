Dallas Animal Services reaches critical capacity, city asks for community help

The Brief Dallas Animal Services says it has reached critical capacity after taking in animals from three large-scale cruelty seizures this week. The shelter, which typically expects to operate at 80% capacity, says it has far exceeded that number and fears adoptions could slow down during summer months. The city is asking for help by adopting or fostering animals, volunteering at the shelter, reclaiming lost pets or sharing adoptable animals on social media.



Dallas Animal Services is asking for the community to help after it surpassed critical capacity this week.

What we know:

The animal shelter says it has far surpassed the 80% capacity it typically expects to operate at.

Dallas Animal Services said this week it has taken in animals from three separate cruelty seizures, pushing the shelter to critical capacity.

Shelter officials are concerned that recent rain and rises in temperature will slow down adoptions in the summer months.

What they're saying:

"Our shelter is beyond the population level that allows us to operate most effectively," said Victoria Chittam Bennett, Assistant Director of Dallas Animal Services. "Our staff and volunteers continue to provide compassionate care to every animal who comes through our doors, but we cannot do this alone. The community’s support is critical right now. Every adoption, every foster placement, every volunteer shift, and every pet reclaimed by its owner creates space and resources for another animal in need."

What you can do:

DAS is asking people to help by adopting or fostering a pet, volunteering at the shelter, reclaiming lost pets the shelter is currently holding, or sharing adoptable pets through social media.

Anyone interested in helping is encouraged to go to BeDallas90.org.