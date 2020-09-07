Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs to begin virtual learning Tuesday

article

The two largest school districts in North Texas will begin online learning this week.

Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs will begin classes Tuesday. They have been handing out laptops, wireless internet hotspots and iPads for the past few weeks.

In-person classes are not expected to begin in Dallas or Fort Worth for at least four weeks.

At least 25 other school districts will welcome students back into the classrooms Tuesday as well.

Garland, Lewisville, Richardson, Denton and Grand Prairie are among the largest school districts starting in-person learning.

In each district, students who want to continue learning from home can continue to do so.