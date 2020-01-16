Dallas and Chicago area student athletes team up to surprise 2nd graders with new bikes

article

Second grade students at a Dallas elementary school got a big surprise – new bikes.

All 100 second graders at Bukhair Elementary School in far northeast Dallas are sporting a new ride thanks to the surprise from high school students they’ve never met.

It was part of the “Making a Difference On and Off the Field” effort that links high school athletes in the Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.

Nearly 2,000 high school athletes from both cities donated $1 to buy bikes for the Dallas kids for January’s National Mentoring Month and February’s Random Act of Kindness Month.

They wanted to teach the kids about kindness and help create a lifelong memory for them, hopefully one that impacts their future actions.

Administrators at Bukhair Elementary said many of their students come from low-income homes and didn’t receive Christmas presents.

The kids were shocked and then all smiles while checking out their new wheels.