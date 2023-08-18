Dallas code compliance officers checking A/C units as we deal with hottest temperatures of the year

As North Texans deal with some of the hottest temperatures of the year, air conditioning units are working overtime.

That means people from the city of Dallas are out inspecting units to make sure they're running properly.

It's miserable outside and it doesn't take long to start feeling the physical effects of the enduring triple-digit temperatures.

Air conditioning units are getting a workout, and so are the people tasked with making sure they work.

The brutal triple-digit temperatures make doing anything outside unbearable, but some people have no choice but to be outdoors.

With an Excessive Heat Warning in effect, some construction workers in Arlington got an early start on their project.

In Dallas, code compliance officers got out early to check air conditioning units.

Theo Rhodes and his partner are part of the "multi-tenant and single-family rental division."

During the hot summer months, their unit routinely gets about 100 calls per week from renters complaining that their air conditioning is not working.

Rhodes' job is to make sure landlords are meeting minimum housing standards.

"A property owner shall provide and maintain refrigerated air capable of meeting a room temperate of 15 degrees cooler than the outside temperature, but in no event to exceed 85 degrees," Rhodes said.

Rhodes said the first step is to make sure the A/C unit is working.

Then he gets a reading of the current temperature in the room.

"Per the ordinance, you have to do it three feet off the floor and two feet away from the wall," he explained.

If the A/C unit doesn't meet those minimum requirements of the city's air conditioning ordinance, landlords have 24 hours to get into compliance or face fines of up to $2,000 per day.

"Thankfully, thus far, we haven't had any outages that's been as a result of negligence from property management," Rhodes said.

But with these triple-digits temperatures seemingly here to stay for the time being, Rhodes knows he and the other member of the team will be keeping busy.

"These temperatures are extreme, and not only are we wanting to provide service to our residents, but we want to make sure we're able to do so in a healthy manner," Rhodes said. "So that means we have to stay hydrated as well."

Anyone who is renting in the city of Dallas and is having issues with their air conditioning, and is not getting relief from their landlord, should call 311 to report it.