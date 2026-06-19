Dallas abandoned home freezer murder suspect arrested

A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a woman whose body was found in a freezer at an abandoned Oak Cliff home.

Woman found in freezer of abandoned home

What's new:

Dallas police said 51-year-old Kendrick Brown was arrested in connection to the death of 27-year-old Mariah Murray.

He was charged with murder and is currently being held in the Dallas County jail.

Kendrick Brown

The backstory:

Murray’s body was found on May 10 inside the freezer of an abandoned home in the 1400 block of Georgia Avenue, which is in East Oak Cliff.

While detectives worked to determine the circumstances surrounding her death, family members spoke to the media, hoping to raise awareness and find the person responsible.

Featured article

Family members described Murray as a "good spirit" who loved to laugh. They acknowledged that she faced challenges, but said they did not justify her death.

"She didn’t deserve what happened to her," a relative said.

The abandoned home is located near the Illinois Avenue DART Station. Neighbors described it as a frequent site for drug activity.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released any details about how they linked Brown to the crime.

There’s also no word yet on a motive for the murder.