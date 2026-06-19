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Dallas abandoned home freezer murder suspect arrested

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FOX 4
East Oak Cliff
Published June 19, 2026 1:45 PM CDT
Published June 19, 2026 1:45 PM CDT
Dallas woman found dead in freezer in abandoned home
Dallas woman found dead in freezer in abandoned home

Dallas woman found dead in freezer in abandoned home

A family is desperate for answers after a woman was found dead in a freezer in an abandoned Oak Cliff home. FOX 4's David Sentendrey has more.

DALLAS - A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a woman whose body was found in a freezer at an abandoned Oak Cliff home.

Woman found in freezer of abandoned home

What's new:

Dallas police said 51-year-old Kendrick Brown was arrested in connection to the death of 27-year-old Mariah Murray.

He was charged with murder and is currently being held in the Dallas County jail.

Kendrick Brown

The backstory:

Murray’s body was found on May 10 inside the freezer of an abandoned home in the 1400 block of Georgia Avenue, which is in East Oak Cliff.

While detectives worked to determine the circumstances surrounding her death, family members spoke to the media, hoping to raise awareness and find the person responsible.

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Family desperate for answers after woman found dead in Oak Cliff home
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Family desperate for answers after woman found dead in Oak Cliff home

 

Family members described Murray as a "good spirit" who loved to laugh. They acknowledged that she faced challenges, but said they did not justify her death.

"She didn’t deserve what happened to her," a relative said.

The abandoned home is located near the Illinois Avenue DART Station. Neighbors described it as a frequent site for drug activity.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released any details about how they linked Brown to the crime.

There’s also no word yet on a motive for the murder.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department's update on the case.

East Oak CliffCrime and Public Safety